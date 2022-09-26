x
DC Police investigate 2 shootings in Southeast

According to officials, the shootings happened minutes apart.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two shootings that left two people suffering from gunshot wounds in Southeast, D.C.

The first shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Morris Road around 7:12 p.m. Officials said a man was shot but is currently conscious and breathing. Currently, the road is blocked off by police due to the investigation of the incident.

The second shooting took place 11 minutes later around 7:23 p.m. in the 5200 block of F St. in Southeast, D.C. Officers also confirmed a man was shot at this location and is currently conscious and breathing. The road at this location is currently closed due to a police investigation.

Officials have not released any additional information about the status of the two victims. Police have also not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

This is an ongoing investigation and WUSA9 will provide more updates as it becomes available to us.

