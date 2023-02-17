MPD investigates string of robberies connected to the same Cadillac

The robberies occurred Friday morning in the Fourth District.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for suspects and a car in connection to a string of robberies that occurred Friday morning in Northwest D.C.

The four robberies reportedly happened within just over two hours.

Police say the same gray Cadillac sedan is believed to have been involved in each of the following robberies:

At 7:55 a.m., a robbery occurred in the 4100 block of 13th Street NW involving a gray Cadillac.

At 9:26 a.m., a robbery occurred in the 1200 block of Taylor Street NW involving a gray Cadillac sedan.

At 9:59 a.m., a robbery occurred in the 200 block of Webster Street NW involving a gray Cadillac with dark-tinted windows.

At 10:06 a.m., a robbery occurred in the 4200 block of 2nd Street NW. A gray Cadillac is reportedly said to have been involved.

Investigators are searching for three to four suspects alleged to be involved in the string of robberies. They are described to be between the ages of 16 and 18 years old.

Anyone with more information that could possibly help identify the suspects, in this case, is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or 911. Tips may be left anonymously through the department's tip line by texting 50411.