DC Police investigate stabbing incident

DC police are investigating a stabbing that took place in the 700 block of L St. in Southeast, D.C. Wednesday evening.
Police say that the victim is an adult male and is conscious and breathing.
Police are searching for two suspects. Officers describe one suspect as a Black man wearing a camo fishing hat, a grey t-shirt, tan shorts, and a black face mask. He is reportedly around 40 to 50-years-old.
The second suspect is described to be a Black man wearing a black polo shirt, black fishing hat, tan cargo pants, carrying a black knife and is reportedly around 40 to 50-years-old.
Investigators say the suspects left in a blue van.
WUSA9 currently does not know any additional information surrounding this incident and will provide updates as they become available.
