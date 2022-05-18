DC Police investigate stabbing incident

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing in SE, D.C.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on May 17, 2022, about an incident in Fairfax County, Virginia.

DC police are investigating a stabbing that took place in the 700 block of L St. in Southeast, D.C. Wednesday evening.

Police say that the victim is an adult male and is conscious and breathing.

Police are searching for two suspects. Officers describe one suspect as a Black man wearing a camo fishing hat, a grey t-shirt, tan shorts, and a black face mask. He is reportedly around 40 to 50-years-old.

The second suspect is described to be a Black man wearing a black polo shirt, black fishing hat, tan cargo pants, carrying a black knife and is reportedly around 40 to 50-years-old.

Investigators say the suspects left in a blue van.