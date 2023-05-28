x
DC Police investigate shooting in Southeast

Police responded to the 100 block of Mississippi Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting minutes after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting in Southeast that left a man injured.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot injury unconscious and not breathing, according to officials. Police say there are currently not any suspects. 

Homicide units were called to the scene. Police have not provided any additional information about this case. 

