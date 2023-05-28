DC Police investigate shooting in Southeast

Police responded to the 100 block of Mississippi Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting minutes after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting in Southeast that left a man injured.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot injury unconscious and not breathing, according to officials. Police say there are currently not any suspects.