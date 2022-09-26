Police investigate Northeast, DC homicide

Drivers in the area should be on the lookout for a road closure on Meigs Place from Montello Avenue to Trinidad Avenue.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Northeast, D.C. after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died.

Officials report that a shooting took place in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, NE around 3 p.m. Monday. The man was shot multiple times, including at least once in the leg. No further details have been given about the shooting, the victim or any potential suspects.

