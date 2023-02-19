x
DC Police investigate robbery in Northwest

Officials say a call came in around 6:05 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a robbery in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Ave.
WASHINGTON — DC Police officers are investigating after a robbery occurred in Northwest, D.C.

Officials say a call came in around 6:05 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a robbery in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Ave. An unknown amount of cash is what was taken, police explain.

Police say they are on the lookout for a Black man between the ages of 30 and 40, bald and with a mustache who was wearing blue sweatpants, a Chicago Bulls jacket and black and white shoes. Officials add that he was last seen traveling eastbound on M Street in Northwest.

Police have not provided any additional details about this case. This is an ongoing investigation.

