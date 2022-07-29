US Attorney's Office investigates DC Police officer use of force incident

The bodycam footage appears to show an officer putting his knee on the suspect's neck. DC Code and MPD policy prohibit the use of a neck restraint.

WASHINGTON — After DC Police arrested a person who they say ingested drugs in June, an officer is being investigated for use of force.

DC Police released the body camera footage of the June 29 incident on Thursday.

The incident report details that the suspected individual was spotted in the street at the Unit Block of 0 Street NW, near North Capitol Street NW, with a small, unknown white drug in a clear plastic bag. The report names the suspect's offense as possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The reporting officer said that the person was observed doing what looked to be a transaction in the middle of the street and they attempted to put a stop to it.

The report goes on to detail that the suspect then ran, attempted to take the drugs and assaulted an officer, identified as Sergeant R. Orgel.

Officers then ran after the individual and eventually caught him and took him to the ground, according to police and the body camera footage. The suspect then struggled with the officers while they were attempting to place him in handcuffs.

Officers can be heard telling the person to spit out the drugs, saying "don't eat it" and "take it out, you can't eat that much."

The suspect was ultimately arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment for the drugs he took, according to the police report; although it was noted that he spit them out at some point during the interaction.

During the internal affairs investigation into the use of force, it was discovered that an officer had his knee, and subsequently elbow, across the individual's neck area, which can be seen in the released footage.

The use of a neck restraint is prohibited by DC Code and MPD policy and is considered a serious use of force. The restraint technique became a felony following the days of protest in the District after the death of George Floyd.

WATCH the body camera footage from two different perspectives below - VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Use of force by an officer is depicted.

The incident is currently pending review by the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. Afterward, the case will be investigated by MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau's Force Investigation Team.