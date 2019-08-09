WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in Northeast leaving a 19-year-old dead.

Officials said they arrived to the 3600 block of Jay Street, Northeast for reports of gunshots heard. When officials arrived to the area, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and EMS took the patient to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police identified the man as DeAndre Person of Northeast.

As of September 6, 2019, the city has seen 117 homicides, up from 102 in 2018.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward for up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department's TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

