Police investigate Northeast, DC homicide

Ronald Porter, 18, was fatally shot on Oct. 1, 2022.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that left 18-year-old Ronald Porter dead following a shooting on Oct. 1.

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Adams St. in Northeast, D.C. just before 8:30 p.m. According to officials, officers arrived at the scene and found Porter suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to officials, the wounded man was transported to a hospital by DC Fire and EMS but was later pronounced dead after attempting to give life-saving services.

Police have not provided any additional information about the events leading up to the shooting. Additionally, police have not provided details on potential suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.

DC Police is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in D.C., according to officials.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 202-727-9099. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

