WASHINGTON — Police are investigating several shootings and stabbings in the District overnight.

The first incident was a double stabbing in the 900 block of 6th Street in Southwest around 10:35 p.m. The victims are an adult male and an adult female, both were conscious and breathing at the time. Police are looking for a six-foot-tall black male, weighing about 230 pounds and wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

The second incident happened in the unit block of O Street in Southwest around 11:14 p.m. The victim is an adult male, he was conscious and breathing. The victim walked into a local hospital for treatment. No suspect information was released.

Around 11:21 p.m. police responded to a man who was shot in the 1200 block of Canal Street in Southwest. The victim was conscious and breathing when police arrived. No suspect information was released.

Another shooting happened around 1:47 a.m. in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast. The victim was found conscious and breathing. Police are searching for two black male suspects -- the first is wearing a white T-shirt, the second has a beard and was wearing a green shirt and red coat.

Just after 3:00 a.m. a woman was stabbed in the 1300 block of Mississippi Avenue in Southeast. She walked into a local hospital for treatment. No suspect information was released.

A man was stabbed in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street in Southwest around 4:29 a.m. He was conscious and breathing at the time. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

