DC Police investigate homicide in Northwest

WASHINGTON — DC Police officers are investigating after a deadly shooting in Northwest, D.C. on Sunday.
According to officials, officers were called to the 100 block of Farragut Street around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. When police arrived they found a man shot, unconscious and not breathing.
The victim was taken to the hospital. Police have declared this case a homicide, however, police have not provided any additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police have also not provided any suspect information.
