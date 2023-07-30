x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

DC Police investigate homicide in Northwest

According to officials, officers were called to the 100 block of Farragut Street around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — DC Police officers are investigating after a deadly shooting in Northwest, D.C. on Sunday. 

According to officials, officers were called to the 100 block of Farragut Street around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. When police arrived they found a man shot, unconscious and not breathing. 

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police have declared this case a homicide, however, police have not provided any additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police have also not provided any suspect information.

Read more from WUSA9:

RELATED: Police release photos of man allegedly connected to Fort Totten Metro shooting

RELATED: Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run claims carjacker forced him to drive at gunpoint

RELATED: 13-year-old girl charged with carjacking after victim's car was rear-ended

RELATED: Man indicted in carjacking rampage that left Metrobus driver, 2 dogs dead

RELATED: Arlington County Police ramp up retail theft enforcement after complaints from business owners in Rosslyn

WATCH NEXT: DC man arrested, charged in deadly hit-and-run outside the White House

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. 

   

Before You Leave, Check This Out