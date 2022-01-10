Homicide: DC police investigate Northwest shooting

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Capitol St.

Police are investigating a homicide following a shooting in Northeast, D.C.

Just before noon on Sunday, police received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of North Capitol St. Officials said that the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers are asking the public to look out for a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows that was last seen heading westbound on M Street in Northwest, D.C.

Currently, there has not been an arrest for this incident, according to police. Officials have not provided any information about a potential suspect. Additionally, officers have not provided the identity of the deceased victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

