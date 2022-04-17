x
DC Police investigate homicide from Saturday on Southern Avenue SE

A 28-year-old man's death is being investigated as a homicide by police.

WASHINGTON — A man was killed in the District Saturday from a shooting in Southeast.

Metropolitan Police Department released a statement saying officers from the Seventh District were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of Southern Avenue. 

When officers arrived they found a man who was "unconscious and not breathing." Police say he had gunshot wounds. 

DC Fire and Rescue were at the scene and said the man was not exhibiting signs of life, so the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

MPD identified the man found dead as Darron Holmes, 28, of Southeast D.C.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting and are offering a reward of $25,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest. 

Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099. People can also text MPD's TEXT TIP LINE with information at 50411.

