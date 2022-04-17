DC Police investigate homicide from Saturday on Southern Avenue SE

WASHINGTON — A man was killed in the District Saturday from a shooting in Southeast.
Metropolitan Police Department released a statement saying officers from the Seventh District were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of Southern Avenue.
When officers arrived they found a man who was "unconscious and not breathing." Police say he had gunshot wounds.
DC Fire and Rescue were at the scene and said the man was not exhibiting signs of life, so the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
MPD identified the man found dead as Darron Holmes, 28, of Southeast D.C.
Police are continuing to investigate this shooting and are offering a reward of $25,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest.
Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099. People can also text MPD's TEXT TIP LINE with information at 50411.
READ NEXT:
- Carnival reopens Saturday in Woodbridge, one day after teen girl was shot
- Police investigate shooting at carnival at Gar-Field High in Woodbridge
- 'We have more babies being murdered' | Grandmother of 15-year-old murdered in DC calls for more action from Mayor Bowser and Police
- Prince George's County Police: 1 dead from shooting in Lanham
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.
WATCH NEXT: Jury finds DC man guilty of fatally stabbing customer who cut line at Popeyes in Oxon Hill
A Prince George's County jury found Rico McClain of DC guilty of second degree murder for fatally stabbing Kevin Davis who cut the line for a chicken sandwich.