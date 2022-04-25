x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Police investigate deadly stabbing, shooting of DC man

Detectives are currently investigating a homicide that left a man dead after being stabbed multiple times and suffering from a gunshot wound.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 16, 2022.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide they say took place early Saturday morning in Northwest, D.C.

At around 5:13 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on the 700 block of Morton St., NW, according to police.

When police arrived, they were able to locate a man, later identified as 38-year-old Earnest Thompson, suffering from a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds. 

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services took Thompson to a nearby hospital, where shortly after he died from his injuries. 

If anyone has additional information for this case, police are asking those with information to call 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Police are currently searching to identify suspects and are offering a reward of $25,000 to anyone that can provide additional information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for each homicide in D.C.

RELATED: 'This is serious business and people are scared' | Chief Contee begs for end to violence in DC

RELATED: 'An evil act' | Police have not yet determined a motive in Northwest DC quadruple shooting

RELATED: DC man faces 5 years in prison for attacking police on Jan. 6

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.