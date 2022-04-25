Police investigate deadly stabbing, shooting of DC man

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 16, 2022.
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide they say took place early Saturday morning in Northwest, D.C.
At around 5:13 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on the 700 block of Morton St., NW, according to police.
When police arrived, they were able to locate a man, later identified as 38-year-old Earnest Thompson, suffering from a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds.
DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services took Thompson to a nearby hospital, where shortly after he died from his injuries.
If anyone has additional information for this case, police are asking those with information to call 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411 if they wish to remain anonymous.
Police are currently searching to identify suspects and are offering a reward of $25,000 to anyone that can provide additional information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for each homicide in D.C.
RELATED: 'This is serious business and people are scared' | Chief Contee begs for end to violence in DC
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.