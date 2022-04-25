Police investigate deadly stabbing, shooting of DC man

Detectives are currently investigating a homicide that left a man dead after being stabbed multiple times and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide they say took place early Saturday morning in Northwest, D.C.

At around 5:13 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on the 700 block of Morton St., NW, according to police.

When police arrived, they were able to locate a man, later identified as 38-year-old Earnest Thompson, suffering from a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services took Thompson to a nearby hospital, where shortly after he died from his injuries.

If anyone has additional information for this case, police are asking those with information to call 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411 if they wish to remain anonymous.