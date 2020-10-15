x
DC Police responding to barricade situation in Northeast

The 1200 block of First Street in Northeast is currently closed for traffic as police continue to investigate the situation.
WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are currently working a barricade situation at the Hilton Garden Inn in Northeast.

Police confirm to WUSA9 that the situation occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1200 block of First Street, Northeast. Once police arrived on the scene, they discovered a man barricaded in a room with a knife.

There are no hostages involved or injuries to report at this time, police said. The identity of the individual involved has not yet been released at this time.

The 1200 block of First Street in Northeast is currently closed for traffic as police continue to investigate the situation.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

