WASHINGTON -- DC Police are investigating an assault on two gay men as a hate crime. The incident happened near the U St. Corridor shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 16th.

One of the two victims posted photos to Facebook. The photos show lacerations to one man’s face, bruising under another’s eye.There’s also a photo of blood on a DC Kickball league shirt.

“Everything was and is a blur…but I cannot forget the confusion, fear, and sadness I felt in this moment,” the victim wrote on Facebook.

Zachory Hinson is a friend and DC Kickball team captain.

“We know that they were targeted because they’re gay and we’re a gay league. And it’s – infuriating that in 2018 and in a city like DC, we still have to deal with this kind of thing,” said Hinson on FaceTime.

Hinson said his friends were on their way home from a post-kickball game gathering.

Police say the two victims were crossing New Hampshire Ave. NW near U St. when they almost collided with a vehicle making a right-hand turn.

One of the men hit the car with an open hand, yelling at the driver.

That person drove away.

Then police say passengers from another car, also making a turn, begin yelling derogatory obscenities at the two victims.

One of the victims wrote on Facebook, “…four men and a woman excited the car and attacked us.”

Police say one of the two victims was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

“The other teammate that I have was readmitted to the hospital last Thursday for brain swelling from his concussion,” said Hinson.

Hinson said his teammates were on their way home from a post kickball game gathering.

Last April, WUSA9 reported on another violent U St. attack on two gay men. This brutal beating was caught on cell phone video.

In DC, police separate biased crimes into eight categories. Sexual orientation is the category that consistently sees the most crimes.

Right now, the number of hate-biased crimes based on sexual orientation is at 37, that’s five more crimes this year than around the same time last year.

“A car chased them down and assaulted them, literally for being who they are…and it’s not something that we should tolerate,” said Hinson.

Police said there were several witnesses who gave a description of the vehicle. No arrests were announced on Monday.

In addition to investigating the assault as a hate Crime, DC police said the suspects are looking at felony assault charges if caught.

