Metropolitan Police Department K9 dies after medical emergency

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is in mourning after the death of a K9 officer on Tuesday. Now, police are planning their final salute for the canine that has been with the department and servicing the community for almost 10 years.

According to the police department, K9 Roc suffered a medical emergency while working as the explosive ordinance detection canine on the presidential detail. K9 Roc was then rushed to Adams Morgan Animal Hospital, located on 18th Street Northwest, but unfortunately, he passed away.

On Wednesday, members of DC Police’s Command Staff will join the K-9 Unit and other members of the department to give a final salute to K9 Roc at 9 a.m. at the Adams Morgan Animal Hospital in Northwest D.C.

K9 Roc, a black Labrador Retriever, was 12-years-old, DC Police said. He joined the police department in 2014.