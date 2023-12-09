DC Police warn of scam where callers claim to be police, demand money or face legal action

Victims will get calls from someone claiming to work with DC Police who then tells the person they'll face criminal legal action unless they pay money.

WASHINGTON — DC Police is warning of a financial scam where callers claim to be police officers.

The police department said that victims will get calls from someone claiming to work with DC Police who then tells the person they'll face criminal legal action unless they pay money.

DC Police said the department has been notified of scammers impersonating their officers who have attempted to extort people, claiming that federal subpoenas and warrants have been issued against them.

Anyone who gets such a call should know the call is fake and to report the call to their local police department.

DC Police said they will never solicit anyone for monetary funds or social security numbers.

The police department is telling residents to do the following if they get a similar call: