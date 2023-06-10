DC Police and faith leaders working to combat violence

The groups kicked off a weekend of 'Faith and Blue' events aimed at rebuilding relationships between police and the community - through faith organizations.

WASHINGTON — Police and faith leaders joined forces Friday morning to kick off a weekend of 'Faith and Blue' events.

The goal is to bring both groups together to jointly rebuild relationships with the community.

Founded by the group Movement Forward in 2020, cities across the country now host events to help build these bridges.

Friday, the group held a joint discussion at the National Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial.

With violent crime in DC up 40% from the same time last year, community members were eager to hear from Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith.

Smith has been a pastor for decades, so she said she plans to use both backgrounds in her new role.

“We must be the change that’s going to take place in our communities, because to whom much is given, much is required," Acting Chief Smith said. "The community has invested in us. That’s why we’re here, and they’re looking for a return on their investment. God bless you and God keep you.”

MPD 3rd District Commander James Boteler said the uniform can be a barrier to connection between police and the community. But, when he walks around with a priest, imam, rabbi, or other faith leader, he instantly becomes more approachable.

He said his goal is to forge a strong relationship with young people so they know they can rely on officers.

DC Police is hosting a variety of events throughout the weekend from faith walks to cooking demonstrations.