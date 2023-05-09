5 people shot in Southwest DC

A 6th person was injured from a fall during the shooting but not shot.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after one man was killed and four others were shot in Southwest D.C. Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 4:15 p.m. in the 200 block of M Street.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One of the victims was conscious and breathing when help arrived, but the second was not conscious nor breathing following the shooting. There is no word on their current conditions.

Police say three more shooting victims, only identified as men, walked into an area hospital looking for help.

A sixth person was also injured from a fall during the shooting but not shot, according to MPD.

In a press conference Tuesday evening, police said the shooting happened inside a residence in the area but did not say anything regarding any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

All six people reportedly knew each other prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

