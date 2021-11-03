Police: Dirt bike group causes issues on DC roadways; One driver fired gunshots at a car

A man told police around 5 p.m. that his car was struck by bullets after he honked at a group of dirt bikers that impacted traffic.

WASHINGTON — Police are looking for a group of people that were driving recklessly through the streets of D.C. on dirt bikes in early February, where one person in the group fired gunshots at a car they passed, according to a D.C. Police statement.

D.C. Police said another driver near Claremont Drive, Northeast, also reported to local dispatch that gunshots were fired when a group of dirt bikes drove by him and that he saw people run after hearing the shots.

No injuries were reported and only one vehicle suffered damage, according to D.C. Police.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE to 50411.