DC police deploying civil disturbance units one week ahead of State of the Union

Police are preparing for possible trucker convoys heading to the District ahead of Biden's State of the Union on March 1.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department will deploy its civil disturbance units from Feb. 23 to March 1, responding in part to possible trucker convoys like one currently blockading a major U.S.-Canada border crossing.

Homeland Security officials have not dismissed the possibility of a convoy coming to Washington, even though one failed to materialize at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Anti-vaccine and anti-mandate protests in Canada have been happening for nearly three weeks now. Ottawa Police have made at least three arrests Thursday evening.

D.C. police officers received a notice Wednesday about the deployment schedule, according to two MPD officials familiar with the plan.

The deployment will last through the lead-up to President Biden's State of the Union Address on March 1.