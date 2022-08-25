DC Police believe 3 shot as retaliation for O Street homicides

Hours after two cousins were killed on O Street near North Capitol Street, a second shooting injured three more people.

WASHINGTON — Chief Robert Contee said a shooting hours after two people were killed in a separate incident in the Truxton Circle neighborhood may have occurred out of retaliation.

DC Police arrested three suspects, 29-year-old Kharee Jackson, 36-year-old Pernell Jackson and 35-year-old Charles Turner, after three other people were shot on Quincy Place around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday. They allegedly had five firearms on them including two semiautomatic rifles.

The chief said it appeared the Quincy Place shooting was connected to a separate shooting hours earlier on O Street near North Capitol Street where two men were killed and three other people were injured in a shooting.

Officials identified the victims who died as cousins 53-year-old James Johnson and 43-year-old Rashad Johnson. The age range of the victims is not typical of the average gun violence victim, police said.

"Upon our investigation now, we certainly believe that this was some type of retaliation for the shooting that occurred earlier," Contee said. "I think it's safe to say that these people who were standing there were targeted."

The preliminary investigation revealed a black Hyundai Santa Fe stopped in front of the five men gathered outside a senior citizens home before 1 p.m. on Wednesday when two people got out and opened fire. It happened just minutes before kids were about to be dismissed from Mundo Verde Bilingual Public Charter School. The school had to go on a brief lockdown as parents were asked to stay inside or in their cars.

"I thought it was 20 rounds but it was a rapid fire," a neighbor, who wanted remain anonymous out of fear for his safety, said. "My wife was hiding under the table. Are we in America? We have to duck under the table?"

Several neighbors said the area has been problematic with crimes including other homicides throughout the years.

Following the shooting, Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict said the shooting may have been drug related. He described the specific block as a known open-air drug market. But the next day, Contee said it is not certain if the incident was related to drugs. He appeared to back away from earlier comments that the area was even known as an open-air drug market.

"I'm not going to say an open-air drug market because I'm hearing different things from different folks," Contee said. "If there's an open-air drug market at that location, we'll shut that down. That's my commitment to community members to focusing in that area because I'm hearing different things."

Neighbors argued police have long known the area was problematic for several reasons including drug activity.

"Was yesterday's shooting related to drugs? We have to wait for the investigation to reveal that," a neighbor said. "But is it an open air market for illegal drugs? Absolutely. He knows that."

Contee vows to put resources in the area to stop the problem, but neighbors seem unsure anything will work. Meanwhile, more officers could be seen watching the community a day after the shooting.