Pennsylvania detectives believe they found the body of the missing DC photographer

Just one day after an arrest was made in connection with the murder of Joe Shymanski, officials now think they have found his body.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Detectives believe they have found the body of missing D.C. photographer, Joe Shymanski.

Pennsylvania detectives say they believe they’ve found Shymanski’s body nearly 120 miles from D.C. on Thursday. Detectives claim he was killed in his home in Maryland but then dumped in Pennsylvania afterward.

Officials say they found his body a couple hundred feet from the home of the man accused of killing him.

During the investigation, Chief Andre French, with the Mifflin County Regional Police Department, said they found evidence that linked 47-year-old Brandon Holbrook to Shymanski’s death. Officials say Holbrook was last seen at Shymanski’s home on Sunday.

Joe Shymanski was reported missing on Labor Day weekend. Family and friends were worried when they hadn’t heard from him. Shymanski was a well-known fine arts, portrait, and events photographer in D.C. and was last seen at his home in Maryland on Sunday.

Evidence inside the home led officials back to Holbroook’s home in Reedsville, Pennsylvania. While Holbrook was charged with Shymanski on Wednesday, officers say they didn’t find what they believe to be Shymanski’s body until the following day in a creek near Holbrook’s home.

We obtained court records and learned that Holbrook served “with distinction” as a Marine in Afghanistan. But, he also has multiple criminal convictions.

Divorce records show that Shymanski’s ex-wife moved to a city in Pennsylvania just 30 minutes from Reedsville. A woman who answered a number listed for Shymanski’s ex, claims to have no idea how the two would know each other.