DC leaders face questions from Congress in oversight hearing

WASHINGTON — Some of D.C.'s top leaders are facing tough questions from members of Congress Wednesday. The House Oversight Committee wants answers about how the District is being governed.

During the meeting, Republican members of the committee are expected to focus on three things: Crime, education and finances.

A couple of weeks ago, the Chairman of the GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee sent letters to four key leaders in our city asking them to appear at the hearing. The requests went to DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, Councilmember Charles Allen, D.C.'s Chief Financial Officer Glenn Lee and Greggory Pemberton, the head of D.C.'s Police Union. They are the ones who will face questioning.

Republican's have already notched a victory by overturning D.C.'s Revised Criminal Code Act. President Joe Biden signed the resolution last week that prevents the act from going into effect.

Now, Chairman James Comer says it's time to address "the policies that have plagued our capital city." Comer is calling the hearing Overdue Oversight of the Capital City: Part I.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb spoke to WUSA9 about the hearing.

"Too often our concerns that are addressed by people who live and work in the District of Columbia are disregarded by national politicians, who unfortunately I think are more concerned with their own political positions in their respective states than really working with us to make sure we are a safe and healthy community," Schwalb said.

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin is the top Democrat on the oversight committee.