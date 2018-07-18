A small DC-based organization is giving homeless families places to live.

Hope and a Home is run by just 7 people. Executive Director Lynn French said it helps homeless families by giving them a place to live. A nice home.

“By putting them in a nice apartment, you're saying you are worthy of living in circumstances like this," she said.

LaTrice Clayburn was 17 when her mom and three siblings joined Hope and a Home. She said she still remembers the day they moved in.

“When we first got into the apartment it was a weird awakening to us. Is this really happening? This feels really surreal," said Clayburn.

Clayburn said she’d barely graduated from high school, but after her uncle was shot and killed shortly after getting his bachelor’s degree, she decided to turn her life around.

“His vision had to be lived out, so I decided that no matter what I was going to go to school, do well and graduate.” Said Clayburn.

Hope and a House supported her: It vouched for her to get into college, awarded her scholarships and helped with travel expenses.

She made the dean’s list each semester, and earned her bachelor’s degree Summa Cum Laude in marketing. She plans to go on to complete a graduate degree in business.

Clayburn remains in touch with the organization to this day, and said was instrumental in helping her realize her dreams.

“I don’t know where I would be, honestly, but I’m glad that I’m here now.” Said Clayburn.

French said Hope and Home supports each family according to their unique needs, whether it’s credit counseling, psychological therapy or legal advice.

“I think our secret sauce is the individualized attention that we give to each family to figure out how they can best make it in this city," said Clayburn.

Each family gets a three year stay.

During that time, they have to do a step up in their education.

They’re expected to save for a down payment on a house of their own.

About 40 percent of families go on to buy into a coop or a home of their own.

At the heart of their success, said French, are the parents who are trying to make a better life for their kids.

“That’s what sparks it. It’s hard work, but once you show people the way, it’s the work they do, not the work we do," said French.

The program helps 18 district families at a time. It has now housed hundreds of families and thousands of kids.

