WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) — Two D.C. police officers are under investigation after reports they allegedly ignored reports a family was threatened by a gun shortly before the murder of a beloved football coach.

Police say 47-year-old Andre Young was shot to death July 30 on the 1500 block of 19th Street Southeast, D.C.

The football coach and sound engineer for numerous GoGo bands was helping a friend through a "domestic situation" when he was shot.

Hours earlier, his friend and others went to the 6th District Police Station and told police they were threatened by a man who was being evicted from the home.

They asked police for an escort back to the house but did not receive help. The deadly shooting happened when they returned to the home.

The Washington Post reports the victim, Andre Young, was there to help settle the dispute when he was killed. Police arrested and charged Mark Tee Price with 1st degree murder.

The Post reports Price is named in court documents as the man who made the initial threat by lifting his shirt and showing the residents a gun in his waistband and saying, "If I can't live here, can't nobody live here."

A spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department confirms the 2 officers have been suspended.

In an email the spokesperson told WUSA9: "This remains a chain of command investigation. The circumstances of each case vary and we are not privy to what was relayed in this particular instance as this remains under investigation."

