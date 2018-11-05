WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- A cute moment caught on camera shows a D.C. police officer “kicking it” with some of his community’s youngest residents—and showing off some impressive soccer skills while he was at it!

A resident in the Seventh District—in Southeast, D.C. east of the Anacostia River—sent the police department a cell phone video. It shows an officer kicking a soccer ball in the air several times, without ever letting it touch the ground.

A couple kids are seen standing around watching his fancy footwork, until the officer kicks it back to the boys.

Thanks to a resident for sending this video of one of our officers with kids in 7D - this is policing at its finest. #DCPolice pic.twitter.com/uPjU9xNodU — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 11, 2018

“This is policing at its finest,” the department wrote on Twitter when sharing the video.

“Not just policing at its finest… that’s some serious soccer skills!” someone responded on Twitter.

