DC Police officer dies in motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON — DC Police say one of their officers died in a motorcycle crash while on his way home from a shift on Friday morning. The crash happened at Piney Branch Road Northwest and Aspen Street Northwest.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of an admired and beloved MPD Sergeant. Our heartfelt sympathies are with the Park family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Let us honor his memory and find strength in the knowledge that his actions with our department had a positive impact on all those around him,” Police Chief Robert Contee III said in a press statement.