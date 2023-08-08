DC Mayor Bowser announces $450,000 will go to nonprofits fighting gun violence

​Bowser's Administration claims most of the grants awarded this time around focus on youth programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Several nonprofits focused on ending gun violence in the District were awarded grants on Thursday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser alongside the Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP) awarded $450,000 in mini-grants to 62 nonprofits and individuals as part of the Building Blocks DC mini-grants program.

The grants support the Bowser Administration's efforts to prevent gun violence through community-based programs and activities that feature skill-building, family connectivity and empowerment, multidisciplinary arts activities, and community engagement.

“The mini-grants program is about empowering community members who are actively working to create opportunity and prevent violence,” said Mayor Bowser. “We have a lot of Washingtonians working every day to keep our community safe – they’re helping people get on a better path forward, uplifting neighborhoods, and making sure our young people feel seen and loved. These grants recognize and support the good work that is happening in our city.”

The mini-grants are part of Building Blocks DC, which provides an all hands on deck government approach to addressing gun violence.

Each grant recipient will get funding to create or sustain programs that engage residents, community leaders, and organizations in reducing violence and promoting public safety.

Bowser's Administration claims most of the grants awarded this time around focus on youth programs that help build entrepreneurial skills, address the trauma of being directly affected by gun violence, and develop conflict resolution skills, communication skills, and team-building skills.

“The Building Blocks DC grant program allows individuals who are often already doing the work in their communities with no financial support to have access to funding so they can further support our residents,” said City Administrator Kevin Donahue. “We want to continue encouraging and supporting these dedicated residents so they can be a part of the solution to reduce gun violence.”

This year, alongside the $5,000 mini-grants, OGVP added $15,000 mini-grants to further support previous grantees who have proven excellent stewards of the funding.

Progressive Life Center, a nonprofit, community-based organization dedicated to improving the delivery of mental health services to individuals and families, assists OGVP in managing the BBDC grant program.

WATCH NEXT: