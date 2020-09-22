DC is running out of '202' area codes... it'll be '771'

The legendary 202 area code will run out of new phone numbers by 2022, according to recent projections.

WASHINGTON — Brace yourselves and hold on to your phones. This is not a drill, we're running out of '202' area codes, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).

So, recent projections show that the legendary 202 area code will run out of new phone numbers by 2022. And in an effort to fix the problem, NANPA gave the District 771 as the new area code for the area.

The new 771 area code will overlay the 202 area code, NANPA said.

No need to panic though. If you have a 202 number you can still keep your phone number. But, when the new area code is officially active, people making wireline or wireless phone calls in the city will have to dial 10 digits--the 202 or 771 area code plus the local telephone number instead of the seven-digit local number.

D.C. has used the 202 area code since 1947 and it has been attached to the city pride. So, will this new area code be the deciding factor for old D.C. vs. new D.C.? We'll just have to see.

Below is the 13-month implementation schedule proposed in the NANPA petition:



Stage 1

Network preparation (six months)



Stage 2

Six-month customer education period in which customers can use seven- and/or 10-digit dialing within the 202 area code



Stage 3

The one-month period following stage 2 when 10-digit dialing becomes mandatory in the 202 area code



The Commission also started an Area Code Implementation Working Group to develop to help people get used to the new area code in the District.

Anyone who is interested in joining the working group can send a request along with an explanation to the Commission Secretary by Oct. 16.

Maryland will also see the introduction of a new area code, in the 240 region, which includes cities within Montgomery County and some surrounding regions. As for the new area code, it will be 227 just like the popular hit show from the late 1980s.