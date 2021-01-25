DC native Byron Leftwich heading to the Super Bowl as a coach for Tampa Bay

Leftwich competed in the Turkey Bowl (DC city championship) and will now be in the Super Bowl as an offensive coordinator.

TAMPA, Fla. — Byron Leftwich competed in the Turkey Bowl as a Washington D.C. prep player. He will now be an offensive coordinator in the Super Bowl for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 41-year-old — who was a first-round pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2003 out of Marshal University — played for Howard D. Woodson High School when he grew up in D.C.

Leftwich won a DCIAA championship in 1997 for Woodson. He was also named honorable mention on The Washington Post's All-Met football team as a senior that season.

Leftwich has been with Tampa Bay as its offensive coordinator since 2019. He has already won a Super Bowl as a player when he was a backup quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ road magic have them heading home to the Super Bowl to await the winner between the Chiefs and Bills.