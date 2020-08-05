Musicians, organized by Aria Development Group and 7DrumCity, performed for staffers at Children's National Medical Center.

WASHINGTON — A group of musicians took some time to brighten the day of D.C. healthcare workers.

Joshua Benaim, founder of the Aria Development Group, organized a 'walking concert' of musicians to put on a performance for the staff of Children's National Medical Center.

The group, which performed at a safe, social distance, marched up North Capitol Street from Florida Avenue, through the Bloomingdale neighborhood, on their way to the hospital.

"We wanted to be there for people and step up in this time," Benaim said.

Aria Development Group got some help putting on the performance from 7DrumCity, a Bloomingdale music venue and rehearsal venue, and local restaurant Big Bear Cafe.

7DrumCity's musicians supplied the tunes for the concert, while Big Bear Cafe offered care packages for the Children's National staff.

"Whatever we can do to bring some happiness," said Miles Ryan, founder and CEO of 7DrumCity.

Children's National employees met the concert's musicians outside the main gates of the hospital. One staffer held up a sign to thank the group for its performance.

Benaim, a former professional opera singer, said it was the least his group could do.

"The nurses and doctors that are out there every day giving of themselves, I just couldn't think of a better place to end this (concert)," he said.

Benaim said it is possible Aria will organize similar concerts in the future.

"We all need somebody to lean on and that, to me, that's what this is all about," he said.