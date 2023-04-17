DC Mural of legendary Black activist defaced on U Street

The vandalized mural of Paul Robeson sits on the 1300 block of U Street. DC resident Jason Taylor captured video of someone defacing it around 8 pm Sunday night.

WASHINGTON — Some D.C. residents want to know why a man defaced a mural of a legendary Black performer and activist Sunday night.

D.C. resident Jason Taylor happened to be walking along the 1300 block of U Street NW, around 8 p.m., when he saw a man spray painting two murals of Paul Robeson. Robeson gained in the early 20th century being an outspoken Black activist who criticized the U.S. government’s perpetuation of racism and imperialist activities, according to the National Archives.

“We were immediately like, ‘dude, what are you doing?’,” Taylor said.

Taylor recorded the person spray painting two parts of the mural, who appeared to be white, and then sent the video to the popular Twitter account @WashingtonianProblems. From there, the video received more than 250,000 impressions, on the account, in a matter of 13 hours.

The Claudia Jones School for Political Education tweeted the man’s actions were anti-Black.

“This is not only an expression of anti-Blackness but anti-Communism because of Robeson’s radical politics,” the tweet said. “This is fascism at play.”

'I was furious' | @MelissaYKim & I spoke to Jason Taylor, the man who sent @WashProbs the video of the U Street Paul Robeson mural being defaced Sunday. He didn't approach the man due to safety concerns, but added he couldn't believe someone would deface the Black legend.(@wusa9) https://t.co/oQ7kB9StQY pic.twitter.com/soZYwpmisz — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) April 17, 2023

Dante O’Hara, the interim lead organizer for the Claudia Jones School for Political Education, added that he felt the mural’s defacement was a “stab” at D.C.’s Black community.

“You can relate all these issues, the issues of water, the issue of housing, the issue of poverty, the issue of hunger and for someone to deface the representation of someone who was fighting for social justice, racial justice, the advancements of people in this country who are historically oppressed and exploited, Robeson is a significant person who represents all of that,” Dante O’Hara, interim lead organizer for the Claudia Jones School for Political Education.

Taylor said he did not approach the man due to security concerns. He said the man kept touching a bag on his waist.

“We wanted to make sure that we got his face on camera to be safe,” Taylor said. "If we would have approached him, started fighting him, someone would’ve accused us of beating him or something or he could’ve had a weapon, because he did have a bag.”

Taylor said the man then fled on a skateboard when he was approached by police.

WUSA9 has reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for more information on whether the man has been identified, but it has yet to hear back from the agency.

“[He’s] got to make better choices,” he said. “You can’t vandalize such history, especially in a city like D.C. Someone took their time to put something up there to represent Black history and Black culture. How dare you defame that.”

The mural was painted by artists Cory L. Stowers and Andrew Katz in 2015.