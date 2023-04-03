Police search for 2-year-old missing from Southeast DC

Police are asking for the public's help to find Keondre Smith.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy and asking for the public's help to find him. Metropolitan Police Department officers say Keondre Smith was last seen in the 400 block of Chesapeake Street, near Hendley Elementary School, in Southeast around 12 a.m., April 3.

Police say Keondre was last seen leaving the location with his father, identified as Alvin Young. Young was driving a black Chevy Tahoe with unknown paper tags, according to police. The vehicle also has side and rear end damage.

Keondre is described as about 3 feet tall and 30 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

This case is being investigated by MPD's Youth and Family Services Division. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

Police did not offer any more information about this case.