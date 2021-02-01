x
DC police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Torri Salters was last seen on New Year's Day, according to police.
Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Torri Salters

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help to find a teenager last seen on New Year's Day.

Police are searching for 15-year-old Torri Salters. Police say Salters was last seen on January 1, 2021, in the 900 block of 22nd Street, Northeast. 

Police describe Salters as a black female who is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 98 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black coat and cream-colored Ugg boots. 

Anyone who has any information about this case should call the police department (202) 727-9099 or text 5041, or the Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 576-6768. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

