DC police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

WASHINGTON — An 11-year-old girl went missing on Thursday and the Metropolitan Police Department needs the public's help to find her.
Janiyah Marshall was last seen around 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, in the 1400 block of Chapin Street, Northwest, the police department said in a release. She was reported missing the next day. Police continue to search for her.
Marshall is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey/black sweatpants.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call MPD's Youth and Family Services division at (202) 576-6768 or the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099. You can also text the department's tip line at 50411.
Additional details were not immediately available Saturday.