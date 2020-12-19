DC police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Janiyaha Marshall was last seen in Northwest DC Thursday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — An 11-year-old girl went missing on Thursday and the Metropolitan Police Department needs the public's help to find her.

Janiyah Marshall was last seen around 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, in the 1400 block of Chapin Street, Northwest, the police department said in a release. She was reported missing the next day. Police continue to search for her.

Marshall is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey/black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call MPD's Youth and Family Services division at (202) 576-6768 or the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099. You can also text the department's tip line at 50411.

Critical #MissingPerson 11-year-old Janiyaha Marshall, who was last seen in the 1400 Chapin Street, Northwest, on Thursday, December 17, 2020.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/dlqpDTgW4w — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 19, 2020