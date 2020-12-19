x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

DC

DC police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Janiyaha Marshall was last seen in Northwest DC Thursday afternoon.
Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
Janiyaha Marshall was last seen Thursday, December 17, 2020

WASHINGTON — An 11-year-old girl went missing on Thursday and the Metropolitan Police Department needs the public's help to find her. 

Janiyah Marshall was last seen around 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, in the 1400 block of Chapin Street, Northwest, the police department said in a release. She was reported missing the next day. Police continue to search for her.

Marshall is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey/black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call MPD's Youth and Family Services division at (202) 576-6768 or the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099. You can also text the department's tip line at 50411.

Additional details were not immediately available Saturday. Stay with WUSA9 for updates as they come in to our newsroom.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: 'We need you to come home' | Missing 17-year-old last seen in September

RELATED: Critical Missing: 69-year-old woman last seen in SE DC

RELATED: Police searching for missing 23-year-old Germantown man with Down syndrome