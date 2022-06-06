x
Metro Center's sales office scheduled to close June 30

The closing comes as a change that was implemented for the 2023 budget and approved by the Metro Board of Directors.

WASHINGTON — The Metro Center Station's sales office is scheduled to permanently close June 30, according to a press release.

The office's shuttering comes as a change that was implemented for the 2023 budget and approved by the Metro Board of Directors.

Metro said that the services that were offered at the sales office will available in other areas. Services such as pass sales, adding SmarTrip value and balance transfers are available on the SmarTrip app, at fare vending machines within Metro stations, at the SmarTrip online store and at participating retail outlets which include Giant, CVS and other commuter stores.

Additionally, Metro adds that Senior SmarTrip customer service will be relocating starting July 1. The service will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Metro's Transit Accessibility Center at 655 Virginia Ave. in Southwest, D.C. 

