Reminder: Old DC Metro cards phasing out March 1

Anyone who plans to continue riding Metro with a card purchased before 2012 will need to get a replacement to go on Metrorail or Metrobus rides.

WASHINGTON — Metro customers who have held onto an old card to ride may soon want to schedule a time to get a replacement. Metro’s oldest SmarTrip cards, purchased any time prior to 2012, will no longer be accepted at fare gates and fareboxes as of March 1.

SmarTrip cards purchased before 2012 are no longer compatible with new, faster, modern fare gates already installed in many stations, WMATA said, adding that there were announcements months ago alerting customers that the old cards would need to be replaced as the new fare gates are phased in.

However, even though the old cards will no longer be usable shortly, there will still be time to trade in the cards after the deadline.

“Any remaining balance on the old cards won’t be lost and can be transferred to a new card at any time,” WMATA said. “Metro will continue to offer free replacement cards through the mail, by phone or online for a limited time.”

Metro has several options to help you replace your old SmarTrip cards:

1. Check to see if your card really needs to be replaced. Look at the back of your card. If you don’t see a set of numbers that begins with "0167," you must replace your card.

2. Register your card to make sure your balance stays protected. If you prefer not to register your card, be sure to take a picture or make a copy of the back of your card to note the serial number before proceeding.

3. Click here to view options on mail-in, online, phone or in-person, to make the switch and transfer any balance to a new or existing SmarTrip card or virtual SmarTrip card on a mobile device.