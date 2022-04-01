Metro audit: Lack of job training, oversight poses risks to riders

As a result of the audit, the commission is demanding that Metro develop corrective action plans for 14 identified areas of concern.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) released an audit Thursday that revealed Metro is not meeting its own written requirements, they said, and in addition does not have adequate procedures, training (including oversight and on-the-job), or supervision, among other concerns.

The findings were gathered through interviews, site visits and combing through documents, the commission shared; all of which demonstrated that “Metrorail [has] a culture that accepts noncompliance with written operational rules, instructions, and manuals,” the audit says.

As a result of the audit, the commission is demanding that Metro develop corrective action plans for 14 identified areas of concern. WMSC is also issuing three recommendations that the government transit agency must address.

The commission shared that the scope of the audit involved rail operations, employees involved in railcar movements, station managers and their operations, among others. The audit also exposed that Metro does not effectively identify, track, communicate and address operational hazards as required by its Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan, according to WMSC. Metro also lacks internal communication, processes and management when changes are in the works, WMSC found.

The commission highlighted that, as a result of the inadequate training, knowledge, certification and a failure to implement oversight requirements, safety risks are present for the public.

According to WMSC, Metro is now required to propose a corrective action plan for each of the commission’s findings and respond to each recommendation no later than 30 days.