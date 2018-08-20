WASHINGTON -- The D.C. mayor welcomed students, staff and family members on the first day of school at very the first D.C. all girls public school in Ward 8 in Southeast.

“I am so excited to celebrate this first day of school at Excel, and remind all of our children that their job is to get to school, each and every day,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Excel Academy will provide students with rigorous learning experiences and focus on creating a loving environment to prepare students for future success in school and in life, according to a press release from the mayor's office.

The school will teach prekindergarten through eighth grade and "will build community, confidence, and leadership skills, and gain the skills they need – from science and technology to literacy and the arts – to positively influence society and thrive in life,” said Interim DCPS Chancellor Amanda Alexander.

“We’re here because somebody believed in us. Somebody had high expectations. When they walk through these doors, every child and family will feel respected and loved.” - @MayorBowser #DCPSrising @ExcelAcademyPS pic.twitter.com/gPUYSlBFz7 — DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) August 20, 2018

