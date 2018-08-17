WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has canceled the big military parade he wanted, at least for this year, after press reports of a $92 million price tag. Trump blamed local officials for inflating the cost, even though much of it was believed to have come from the Pentagon.

The Defense Department said Thursday the parade would not happen this year. Trump on Friday added that maybe it would happen in 2019 "when the cost comes WAY DOWN."

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted Friday that she got through to the president on "the realities" of "parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad)."

Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad). https://t.co/vqC3d8FLqx — MurielBowser (@MurielBowser) August 17, 2018

