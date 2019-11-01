WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the "LOVE" act, which allows couples in the District to get married despite the government shutdown.

The "Let Our Vows Endure Emergency Act of 2019" or "LOVE" act allows "the mayor to issue marriage licenses and authorize officiants during the partial federal government shutdown," according to D.C. officials.

“As we’ve said: You can’t shut down love,” said Mayor Bowser. “Washington, DC is more than the federal government —we are a diverse, inclusive city, more than 700,000 residents strong. This shutdown is senseless, it’s hurting real Americans, and we will continue calling on the President to work with Congress to get the government back open and our federal employees back to work.”

Currently the clerk of superior court is not issuing marriage licenses due to the shutdown and because the bureau was deemed as non-essential.

This act will give the mayor the authorization to issue marriage licenses and authorize officiants.

License applications, officiant authorizations, and certifications can be obtained through the Office of the Secretary, Office of Documents and Administrative Issuances at 441 4th Street, NW (Suite 520 South) between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Residents and visitors can learn more about receiving a marriage license by visiting os.dc.gov/page/marriage-licenses, emailing osmarriage@dc.gov, or calling (202) 727-5090.