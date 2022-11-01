x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

DC mayor declares limited Public Health Emergency as COVID cases, hospitalizations surge

According to a press release from the mayor's office, the public health emergency will last until January 26, 2022.

WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a limited public health emergency Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from the mayor's office, the public health emergency will last until Jan. 26, 2022. 

Officials say the limited public health emergency will allow DC Health to change procedures, deadlines and standards authorized during the time the declared emergency is in place. 

"By declaring a public health emergency, the District and health care partners can continue to respond expeditiously and safely to COVID-19 and its ongoing and changing impacts," said the mayor's office. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Which COVID-19 test should you take?

Are you going to a concert? Do you want to know what's causing your cough? Depending on the question, you might need a different kind of test.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Rare snowy owl spotted in DC