DC mayor declares limited Public Health Emergency as COVID cases, hospitalizations surge

According to a press release from the mayor's office, the public health emergency will last until January 26, 2022.

WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a limited public health emergency Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from the mayor's office, the public health emergency will last until Jan. 26, 2022.

Officials say the limited public health emergency will allow DC Health to change procedures, deadlines and standards authorized during the time the declared emergency is in place.

"By declaring a public health emergency, the District and health care partners can continue to respond expeditiously and safely to COVID-19 and its ongoing and changing impacts," said the mayor's office.

READ NEXT: