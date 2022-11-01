DC mayor declares limited Public Health Emergency as COVID cases, hospitalizations surge

WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a limited public health emergency Tuesday evening.
According to a press release from the mayor's office, the public health emergency will last until Jan. 26, 2022.
Officials say the limited public health emergency will allow DC Health to change procedures, deadlines and standards authorized during the time the declared emergency is in place.
"By declaring a public health emergency, the District and health care partners can continue to respond expeditiously and safely to COVID-19 and its ongoing and changing impacts," said the mayor's office.
READ NEXT:
- Your COVID-19 antigen test result shows a faint line. Here's what it could mean
- How to get a COVID test without standing in the long lines
- Starting this week, you may be required to show your vaccination card at many local businesses. Find out the changes coming across the DMV
- Fact-checking Supreme Court justices' claims about flu deaths, kids with COVID-19 in ‘serious condition’
- Red Cross declares 1st national blood crisis; says donations urgently needed
WATCH NEXT: Which COVID-19 test should you take?
Are you going to a concert? Do you want to know what's causing your cough? Depending on the question, you might need a different kind of test.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.