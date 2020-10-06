DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, Chief Peter Newsham get tested for COVID-19

Bowser says she has been tested twice since the start of the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was tested for COVID-19 Wednesday in Southeast following several appearances during protests in the District. Experts have advised anyone who attended a protest to get tested, given the large number of people and the close proximity.

Bowser received a COVID-19 test at a city testing site in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue.

Bowser said she is getting tested because she has been "out and about" throughout the pandemic and is expected to be "out and about some more."

"I am an essential worker I have been exposed throughout the pandemic and I have been tested through the pandemic," said Bowser during a news conference on Wednesday morning.

Bowser expressed that she is feeling great and that she also wants to show how easy it is to walk up to get tested without an appointment in the District.

Bowser said she was tested twice since the start of the pandemic and the tests came back negative both times.

The District has expanded its testing in neighborhoods and will also begin offering free walk-up coronavirus testing at firehouses from 4-8 p.m. Next week, four fire station sites will be made available, officials said.

"Over 500 residents have gone to a neighborhood firehouse to get tested," Bowser said.

During the news conference on Wednesday, Bowser reiterated that anyone who feels they were exposed to the virus can get tested without an appointment at any of the city's testing sites.

MPD Chief Peter Newsham also received a coronavirus test Wednesday.

Bowser said the District may move to Phase 2 of reopening on June 19 as they analyze progress in Phase One.

For more information on testing sites, click here.

