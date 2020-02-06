Voting set for Tuesday in DC and Maryland as protests, COVID-19 cause concerns

Both D.C. and Maryland pushed for residents to move toward using mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of protests for George Floyd.

WASHINGTON — Voters will be asked to navigate curfews, health concerns and a sharp increase in mail balloting as elections take place in D.C. and Maryland on Tuesday.

Joe Biden could seize the number of delegates needed to formally clinch the Democrats' presidential nomination on Tuesday as seven states and the District of Columbia push through a pandemic and exploding racial tensions to host the largest slate of primary elections in almost three months.

But while a pandemic continues in the U.S., and protests for the death of George Floyd carry on through the weekend, there is a lot to be known about how turnout will look.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a 7 p.m. curfew that will run on Tuesday evening, though voting places will be open until 8 p.m. Voting has been deemed essential, and city officials say voters will not be subject to arrest if they cast ballots during the curfew.

“We are in unique times and voting is a unique challenge for people,” said Josh Schwerin, chief strategist for the pro-Democrat super PAC Priorities USA. He said that his organization and others will be watching closely on Tuesday “to see how well it works, where issues are, and where obstacles have been put in place.”

Maryland officials reportedly had three-and-a-half million ballots mailed in an effort to limit in-person voting to protect against crowded polls and the spread of coronavirus.