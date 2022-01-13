LIST: Volunteer-based activities to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the DMV

Check out some events in and around D.C. to find meaning, learn history and help out neighbors in Dr. King's honor.

WASHINGTON — As Martin Luther King Day approaches, it’s a great time to dive into history and look around the community, finding new ways to make an impact.

Here are a few meaningful events going on in D.C., Maryland and northern Virginia.

Reflect on the world by enjoying free admission at all National Parks

All National Parks will have free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The holiday is one of five in the year when the parks are free to all.

DC

See history up-close at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

View the original “I Have a Dream” speech on display on the holiday. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but if you can’t make it on the day of, the speech will be on display through Feb. 27. It will be on view in the “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom” gallery. Advanced and same-day free timed-entry passes are available online.

It’s critical to plan ahead, as walk-ups are still not permitted at the museum. Alongside the speech will be other objects associated with King, the museum announced, including the Congressional Gold Medal awarded posthumously to him and Coretta Scott King in 2014, a laundry pail used by King during the march from Selma to Montgomery and a program from his funeral at the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The museum also has virtual options for those looking to explore history from home, such as their historical blog posts. Find those by clicking here.

Inspired Crafts with the Smithsonian

Families are welcome to participate in history workshops and create art and crafts with the Smithsonian at the Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building in Southwest, D.C.

“Take inspiration from Dr. King’s speeches and many other future thinkers to craft your inspirational messages for the future you dream in drop-in workshops at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Pop in for hands-on activities for our youngest future makers throughout the day. Celebrate your voice, and speak out for your dream." Learn more and register here.

MLK Jr. Day Peace Walk

All locals are invited to participate in a peace walk on the holiday that will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17 at Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. The walk will end at Ambassador Christian Church, 1412 Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White will also join community members to walk and distribute masks and hats to the first 100 attendees.

According to organizers, the tradition began more than 40 years ago with a parade that was set up by radio talk show host and community activist Ralph Waldo “Petey” Greene, Washington Informer publisher and philanthropist Dr. Calvin Rolark and former Ward 8 Councilmember Wilhelmina Rolark.

There will also be a community clean up at Shepherd Park in Washington, D.C. starting at 9 a.m. before the walk begins, followed by a “Wellness Fair.” Learn more here.

Volunteering in Southeast

Islamic Relief USA is searching for volunteers to help distribute hot meals to community members who are in need on the holiday. They will also be working to give out warming kits, grocery and sanitizer. All volunteers must be vaccinated. The event begins at 11 a.m. and will take place at 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast Washington, D.C. 20020. Learn more here.

Maryland

Volunteering in Montgomery County

Montgomery County is honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by offering many service opportunities that can be done virtually or at a distance, from writing letters to making bracelets for members of the military and first responders. Plus, students can even receive community service hours by participating in certain projects. Click here to learn more.

Virginia

Community service in Arlington

Volunteer Arlington, a segment of a non-profit that provides opportunities for civic engagement, offers a host of volunteer experiences that range from completely virtual and Do-It-Yourself projects, to distanced and in-person. Their opportunities span from addressing hunger in the community and how to make cold-weather care or hygiene kits for those in need, as well as a teacher supply drive. Many sessions are already filling up, so be sure to sign up in advance in order to participate. Click here to view. https://volunteer.leadercenter.org/2022-mlk-day-service

Park clean-up in Alexandria

The Potomac Conservancy is inviting the public to join them at Jones Point Park on Saturday, Jan. 15 for “A day of preventing litter from entering the Potomac so the nation's river can remain beautiful, drinkable, and fishable!”