$50k reward offered for information on USPS letter carrier robberies

WASHINGTON — After robberies of USPS letter carriers across D.C., Prince George's County and Montgomery County, Maryland, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering thousands for any information on the situation.

The robberies occurred between Nov. 3, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022, according to the service, and they specified that postal property, including keys, was stolen during the robberies.

A total reward of up to $50,000 is on the table for anyone who can give enough information to lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.