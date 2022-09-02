$50k reward offered for information on USPS letter carrier robberies

WASHINGTON — After robberies of USPS letter carriers across D.C., Prince George's County and Montgomery County, Maryland, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering thousands for any information on the situation.
The robberies occurred between Nov. 3, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022, according to the service, and they specified that postal property, including keys, was stolen during the robberies.
A total reward of up to $50,000 is on the table for anyone who can give enough information to lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.
U.S. Postal Inspectors are asking anyone with that information or anyone who has information on suspects possessing USPS property to please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and Reference Case No. 3520896. All information will be kept strictly confidential, the service stated.
RELATED: 'It’ll only work if you can get to everybody’s home': Postal service gets set to deliver millions of free COVID-19 test kits
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.