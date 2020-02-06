Latest election results: DC and Maryland voters go to the polls while protests and a pandemic ensue

Both D.C. and Maryland pushed for residents to move toward using mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Voters navigated curfews and protests, health concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic sand a sharp increase in mail balloting as elections took place in D.C. and Maryland on Tuesday.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a 7 p.m. curfew that will run through Tuesday evening, though voting places will be open until 8 p.m. Voting has been deemed essential, and city officials say voters will not be subject to arrest if they cast ballots during the curfew.

Along with primary voting, voters also cast ballots for U.S. congressional seats, D.C. council seats, Maryland board of education seats, Maryland city mayors, Maryland city council members, Maryland judges and more.

Joe Biden could seize the number of delegates needed to formally clinch the Democrats' presidential nomination on Tuesday as seven states and the District of Columbia push through a pandemic and exploding racial tensions to host the largest slate of primary elections in almost three months.

Both D.C. and Maryland pushed for residents to move toward using mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in unique times and voting is a unique challenge for people,” said Josh Schwerin, chief strategist for the pro-Democrat super PAC Priorities USA. He said that his organization and others will be watching closely on Tuesday “to see how well it works, where issues are, and where obstacles have been put in place.”

Maryland officials reportedly had three-and-a-half million ballots mailed in an effort to limit in-person voting to protect against crowded polls and the spread of coronavirus.