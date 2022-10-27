DC man wanted for killing mother of 5 in front of children is in custody

Wonell Jones Jr. was put into DC Police's custody on Oct. 26 and officially charged.

The man police believe is responsible for killing 33-year-old Audora Williams, a mother, in front of her five children is now in D.C. custody and was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

Officers in Jacksonville, Florida arrested and extradited 34-year-old Wonell Jones Jr. on Aug. 29. Jones was put into DC Police's custody on Wednesday and officially charged.

The shooting that Jones was charged with happened on July 19 around 1:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Knox Pl. in Southeast, D.C. After an investigation, police discovered that Jones shot Williams dozens of times in multiple areas of her body.

WUSA9 previously reported that Williams' father was at work when he received a call from DC Police about the shooting of his daughter.

“I got here and the detectives told me that my daughter lost her life,” Perry said. This is the first time I ever lost a child. It’s hard — she’s my only daughter.”

Perry said the shooter and his daughter were in an on-again, off-again relationship, but she had been trying to end things for good.

Khare Hawkins, director of operations for the building, said the victim was a good mother.

“She was just caught up in a domestic situation,” Hawkins said. “She did her best to alert the authorities of what was going on. Unfortunately, I don't think she may have had the strength to walk away.”

Hawkins said the number one issue in all the buildings they own is domestic violence.

“She requested that we change the locks, we did that,” Hawkins said. “She requested to be moved, we put in for transfer for her to be moved to another unit.”

